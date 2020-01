The Naira weakened against the Dollar at the parallel market segment of the Nigerian foreign exchange market, the cash rate depreciated by 10k to close at N360.50/$, while the transfer rates remained unchanged at and N363.50/$.

At the Interbank, the Naira/USD appreciated by 5k to close at N306.90/$, while the SMIS rates remained unchanged at N358.51/$.

Also, the local currency strengthened at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window, appreciating 5 kobo to N362.43/$.