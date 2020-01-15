Unilever appoints Carl Cruz as new managing director

Unilever Nigeria Plc. has announced the appointment of Mr Carl Cruz to its Board as the ManagingDirector of Unilever Nigeria Plc. with effect from 1 February, 2020.

In a release signed by Mrs. Abidemi Ademola, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Unilever, said the Board considered and approved the recommendation of the Governance, Remuneration and Risk Management Committee of the Board of the company for the appointment of a Director.

Mr Carl Raymond R. Cruz is a Filipino and currently Chairman, Unilever Sri Lanka. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from De La Salle University, Philippines. He comes with extensive career in Unilever D & E Markets in Asia (Philipines), Thailand, India and Sri Lanka). Since joining Unilever in 1992, Carl has gained over 26 years’ experience working in Customer Development, and in Marketing roles across Home Care, Beauty & Personal Care and Foods.

Most recently, as Chairman of Unilever Sri Lanka, Carl has successfully steered the business to a sustainable and competitive growth trajectory. He has not only established Unilever Sri Lanka as a market leader across key categories but also as the most admired employer, despite some very challenging conditions, including the Horana Fire in 2016 and the Easter Sunday Attacks in 2019.

Under Carl’s leadership, the Sri Lanka business is well positioned to become a lean, agile and digitally-enabled

organisation. Carl’s passion for inclusion, experimentation and empowerment is reflected in his vision of Re Imagine USL – a transformational journey, that he has led from the front.