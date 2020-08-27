OBINNA EZUGWU

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has ordered Bureau De Change operators in the country to sell dollars at the rate of N186 to the dollar.

The directive is contained in a circular signed by Dr. O. S. Nnaji, the bank’s director, trade and exchange operations and issued on Thursday.

In the circular titled “Weekly Exchange Rate for Disbursement of Proceeds of International Money Transfer Service Operations” the central bank detailed applicable exchange rate of proceeds of IMTOs for the period August 31 2020.

The circular below: