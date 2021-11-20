The Board of Directors of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO Aviance Plc), has approved the appointment of Mr Indranil Gupta as the new Group Managing Director/CEO with effect from December 7, 2021.

A statement signed by the Company’s Secretary, Bello Abdullahi, and made available on the website of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), said Gupta’s appointment follows the retirement of the incumbent GMD/CEO, Mrs Olatokunbo Adenike Fagbemi.

The appointment, the statement said, is to ensure a smooth and successful transition, Mrs Fagbemi will continue as the GMD/CEO until the effective date of her retirement – December 19, 2021. In view of this, the GMD/CEO designate, Mr Gupta will assume office a day after- December 20, 2021.

Mr. Gupta who of Indian origin, has 26 years’ experience in managing various aviation businesses in India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa. He worked at Mumbai/Kolkata/Bangalore International Airports as the Senior Airport Manager in 2007, Deputy General Manager in 2011, General Manager in 2016.

He also worked as the Vice President-Airport Operations & Project Delivery at GVK Airports 360 Indonesia in 2017, Managing Director GSEZ-Airports in 2018 and Director-General – AEROPORT De Libreville, Gabon in 2020.

He holds Bachelor of Science degree from Bardhaman Raj College in 1991 and a Masters of Business Administration (Marketing & Foreign Trade) from L N Mishra Institute of Business Management in 1994.

His strengths include Leveraging the potential of balance sheet profit even in the COVID affected year, organisation structuring to accommodate expansion, strong brand presence and motivating promoters. His main targets are topline enhancement by way of integration and expansion, building an efficient organization, increasing shareholder value and increasing share price. He is happily married with children

