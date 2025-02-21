Connect with us

NAACP Image Awards 2025: Ayo Edebiri, Beyonce, others win Big
Prevail on Adeleke to stop LG election, APC chieftain tells Tinubu

MKO Abiola won June 12, 1993 election, IBB finally admits 

Nigerian man admitted into university in 1992 graduates as doctor 33 years after

Senate summons security chiefs over USAID terrorism charge

Refinery project propels Aliko Dangote to new height in Forbes billionaires ranking

Police confirm six deaths in Osun political crisis

Airtel raises data, call rates by 50 percent 

UNIZIK expels student who fought lecturer over TikTok video

NECO releases 2024 SSCE results

Published

5 hours ago

on

American film star of Nigerian roots, Ayo Edebiri, was among the winners at the 2025 NAACP Image Awards, which celebrated the best in music, film, TV, books, and podcasts.

The event honored Black artists and creators for their amazing work, with big names like Beyoncé, Chris Brown, and Blue Ivy Carter also taking home awards.

MUSIC: Beyoncé, Chris Brown, and Blue Ivy Win Big

* Best Female Artist – Beyoncé

* Best Male Artist – Chris Brown

* Best New Artist – Doechii

* Best International Song – “Hmmm” – Chris Brown feat. Davido

* Best Hip-Hop/Rap Song – “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

* Best Duo/Group Collaboration – Chris Brown & Brent Faiyaz – “Piece of My Heart”

* Best Album – Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

* Best Gospel Song – “Working For Me” – Tamela Mann

* Best Gospel Album – Live Breathe Fight – Tamela Mann

Blue Ivy Carter also made history, winning Best Voice Performance (Movie) for her role in Mufasa: The Lion King.

FILM & TV: Netflix and FX Take the Spotlight

Netflix had a great night, with The Six Triple Eight winning Best Cast in a Movie and Ebony Obsidian winning Best Breakthrough Performance. The Piano Lesson director Malcolm Washington won Best New Filmmaker, while Jomo Fray won Best Cinematography for Nickel Boys.

In TV, Ayo Edebiri (The Bear) won Best Breakthrough Creator, and Leah Sava Jeffries (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) won Best Young Actor.

Other TV winners:

* Best Animated Series – Gracie’s Corner

* Best Guest Actor – Marlon Wayans (Bel-Air)

* Best Voice Performance (TV) – Cree Summer (Rugrats)

* Best TV Host – Keke Palmer (Password)

* Best Reality Show – Celebrity Family Feud

* Best Director (Drama Series) – Rapman (Supacell)

Dawn Porter won Best Director (Documentary) for Luther: Never Too Much, and Paul Tazewell won Best Costume Design for Wicked.

 

BOOKS & PODCASTS: Top Storytellers Honored

The awards also recognized great books and podcasts:

* Best Fiction Book – One of Us Knows: A Thriller – Alyssa Cole

* Best Non-Fiction Book – Love & Whiskey – Fawn Weaver

* Best Poetry Collection – This Is the Honey – Kwame Alexander

* Best Children’s Book – You Can Be a Good Friend (No Matter What!) – Taraji P. Henson & Paul Kellam

Top podcasts included:

* Best Limited Series Podcast – Stranded

* Best News & Information Podcast – Native Land Pod

The 2025 NAACP Image Awards highlighted the success of Black artists in every area of entertainment. The event was a reminder of the incredible talent shaping music, TV, and film.

