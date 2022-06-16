Beyonce announces return with new album 'Renaissance'

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, multiple award winning singer, has disclosed that her studio album, Renaissance, is officially scheduled to drop on July 29th.

Columbia Records announced this on social media early Thursday morning.

Sharing an image of a black square with “act i” and “RENAISSANCE” written in white on each side, the record label simply captioned the post: “Beyoncé. RENAISSANCE. July 29.” The same graphic was shared to social media by high-def streamer Tidal around the same time.

Beyoncé, 40, also updated the bios on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to reflect the upcoming release.

The soon-to-be-available project is said to have 16-tracks total, per BeyLegion. Four unique box sets are currently available for pre-order on Beyoncé’s website, which include a CD, T-shirt, mini-poster and a 28-page photo booklet. The product “begins shipping July 29th upon album release.”

Renaissance will mark the star’s first solo album in six years. She previously released 2003’s Dangerously in Love, 2006’s B’Day, 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2011’s 4, 2013’s Beyoncé and 2016’s Lemonade.

She also appeared on the 2018 collaborative album Everything Is Love with husband JAY-Z, as well as 2019’s The Lion King: The Gift, a soundtrack for Disney’s live-action adaptation that features original music by the artist.

The star also released Homecoming: The Live Album in 2019, which went hand in hand with her iconic Coachella performance from the year prior. The LP features live renditions of some of the former Destiny Child member’s biggest hits.