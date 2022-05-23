My new album made with lot of love – Wizkid

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly called Wizkid, has said he made his soon to be released album, ‘More Love Less Ego’ with a lot of love.

Wizkid who took to his Instagram account on Monday to promote the album, said he finished it days ago.

“I made this with a lot of love,” he wrote. “Finished my new album days ago!! See you soon! Love you all foreal!! #MLLE”

The singer expressed his gratitude to those that have helped in the completion of the album.

“Special thanks to everyone that helped me put this together! Y’all got a special place in my heart”

Although he had not confirmed the project’s official release date, fans are super excited that Wizkid is following up the massive success of his previous album ‘Made In Lagos’ with ‘More Love Less Ego.’

The forthcoming album would be his fifth studio album in his career as a world-class artist.