JUST IN: Progress emerges winner of Nigerian Idol season 7

Progress, on Sunday, won the season 7 of Nigerian Idol, beating Zadok to second place.

Progress, alongside Zadok, were the last men standing on the show.

He was announced winner by show’s host, IK Osakioduwa, on Sunday night.

He will go home with N100 million worth of prizes, including a cash prize of N30 million, a brand new SUV, a Bigi branded refrigerator and a year’s supply of Bigi drinks.

He will also get to record an EP and a music video, a weekend getaway from TravelBeta, and a DStv Explora fully installed with a 12 months premium subscription.