My govt taking measures to reduce cost of living – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, has assured that his administration is taking appropriate measures to reduce the cost of living.

Tinubu who gave the assurance in his Independence Day broadcast on Tuesday, said the cost of living crisis is as problem faced by people across the globe.

“The central concern of our people today is the high cost of living, especially food costs. This concern is shared by many around the globe as prices and the cost of living continue to rise worldwide.

“My fellow Nigerians, be assured that we are implementing many measures to reduce the cost of living here at home,” said the President.

He commended the governors of Kebbi, Niger, Jigawa, Kwara, Nasarawa, and the Southwest governors that had embraced the agricultural production programme of his administration.

“I urge other states to join the Federal Government in investing in mechanised farming. We are playing our part by supplying fertiliser and making tractors and other farm equipment available.

“Last week, the Federal Executive Council approved establishing a local assembly plant for 2,000 John Deere tractors, combine harvesters, disc riders, bottom ploughs and other farm equipment. The plant has a completion time of six months,” he said.

He added that the energy transition programme being implemented by his government was on course.

“We are expanding the adoption of the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas for mass transit with private sector players.

“The Federal Government is ready to assist the thirty-six States and FCT in acquiring CNG buses for cheaper public transportation.

“Fellow Nigerians, while we are working to stabilise the economy and secure the country, we also seek to foster national unity and build social harmony and cohesion,” he said.

Tinubu assured that better days are ahead, urging belief in the nation’s promise while calling for collaborative efforts toward building the Nigeria of our dreams.

“Fellow Nigerians, better days are ahead of us. The challenges of the moment must always make us believe in ourselves. We are Nigerians—resilient and tenacious. We always prevail and rise above our circumstances,” he said.

“I urge you to believe in our nation’s promise. The road ahead may be challenging, but we will forge a path toward a brighter future with your support. Together, we will cultivate a Nigeria that reflects the aspirations of all its citizens, a nation that resonates with pride, dignity, and shared success.

“As agents of change, we can shape our destiny and build a brighter future by ourselves, for ourselves and for future generations.

“Please join our administration in this journey towards a brighter future. Let us work together to build a greater Nigeria where every citizen can access opportunities and every child can grow up with hope and promise.”

The president announced a 30-day national youth conference aimed at addressing opportunities, unemployment, social justice, education and other diverse challenges confronting the Nigerian youths.

According to Tinubu, youths will be consulted through their representatives on modalities of this Confab and selection of delegates.

The President noted that his administration is implementing among others, a “3 million Technical Talents programme (3MTT) of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, aimed at building Nigeria’s technical talent backbone.”

“I am pleased to announce the gathering of a National Youth Conference. This conference will be a platform to address the diverse challenges and opportunities confronting our young people, who constitute more than 60 per cent of our population. It will provoke meaningful dialogue and empower our young people to participate actively in nation-building. By ensuring that their voices are heard in shaping the policies that impact their lives, we are creating a pathway for a brighter tomorrow.

“The 30-day Confab will unite young people nationwide to collaboratively develop solutions to issues such as education, employment, innovation, security, and social justice. The modalities of this Confab and selection of delegates will be designed in close consultation with our young people through their representatives. Through this confab, it will be our job as leaders to ensure that their aspirations are at the heart of the conference’s deliberations. The government will thoroughly consider and implement the recommendations and outcomes from this forum as we remain resolute in our mission to build a more inclusive, prosperous, and united Nigeria.

“Our government is implementing several other youth-centric programmes to give our young people an advantage in the rapidly changing world. We are implementing, amongst others, the 3 million Technical Talents programme (3MTT) of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, aimed at building Nigeria’s technical talent backbone.”