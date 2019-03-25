Musa redeems cash promise to U-23 after 4-0 victory over Libya

Ahmed Musa has fulfilled his promise of doling out N1m naira for every goal scored by the U-23 Eagles against Libya, Completesports.com reports.

The U-23 Eagles thrashed Libya 4-0 in the second leg of their Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying fixture at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba on Monday.

Musa, who is the Super Eagles vice-captain made the promise after watching the team train in Asaba on Saturday evening.

The winger who has been excused from the Super Eagles friendly encounter against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Tuesday, Completesports.com learnt from a reliable camp source, has sent N4 million to the team.

Victor Osimhen netted a hat-trick, with David Okereke who plays for Italian Serie B side, Spezia scoring the other goal as the U-23 Eagles overturned a 2-0 first leg deficit to advance into the next round 4-2 on aggregate.

Imama Amapakabo’s men will face either Sudan or Kenya in the final qualifying round.

Sudan will take a 2-0 lead to the second leg on Tuesday in Nairobi.

Egypt will host the third edition of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations in November with the top three teams from the competition advancing into the football event of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (completesports)

