The Nigerian equity market closed the week bearish, losing 0.13 per cent on Friday, driven by depreciation suffered by MTNN, Dangote Cement and 12 other stocks.

The All-Share Index (ASI) decreased by 26.58 absolute points, representing a dip of 0.13% to close at 21,094.62 points. Similarly, the overall Market Capitalization size shed N13.85 billion, representing an increase of 0.13% to close at N11.00 trillion.

ACCESS & COURTVILLE emerged as the top gainers while SKYAVN emerged as the top loser.

However, the market breadth closed positively, recording 15 gainers as against 13 gainers.

Activity level was mixed, with volume traded decreasing by 8% to 235m units while value traded rose by 4% to ₦2.9 7bn. The most active stocks by volume were FBNH (5 9.6 8m units), GUARANTY (4 3.5 5m units) and UBA (3 1.1 2m units) while GUARANTY (₦768m), DANGCEM (₦487.5 9m) and NESTLE (₦474.7 6m) led the value chart.