The naira exchange rate was stable at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) FX window at N383/$ on Friday.

It opened at N388.40, traded high at N401.45 and eventually closed at N383.00, unchanged against yesterday’s closing position.

Investors traded a total of $74.51 million through the I&E window on Friday.

The Naira at the official window on Friday closed unchanged at 361.00/$1, against yesterday’s position.

Meanwhile, the local currency exchanged N415/$ at the parallel market.

The CBN had stopping allocating forex to bureau de change operators in the country for almost two weeks.