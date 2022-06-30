MTN Nigeria appoints Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka Fixed Broadband GM

MTN Nigeria has appointed Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka as General Manager, Fixed Broadband

A statement from the company said Ikenna-Emeka is a business leader with over 23 years of experience in the telecommunications, logistics and education sectors.

Her expertise includes sales, marketing and customer management, conceptualising go-to-market models and nurturing new products into mature revenue-generating engines.

Until her appointment, Ikenna-Emeka was at the Enterprise Business Division, MTN Nigeria, where she worked as the General Manager, Enterprise Marketing.

In her previous position, she played a key role in the establishment of the Enterprise Business division, leading nationwide sales efforts and driving expansion into new markets. She developed and managed profitable business models for high-end enterprise and digital initiatives within the MTN Enterprise Business division serving SMEs, large and multi-national organisations.

In her new role, she provides leadership and sets standards for fixed broadband operations, in addition to establishing resources to meet customer requirements.

Commenting on Onyinye’s appointment, Karl Toriola, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, expressed his confidence in Onyinye’s capabilities. “We are delighted to have Onyinye at the forefront of our broadband business and are confident that MTN will benefit immensely from her vast experience and deep understanding of the technology sector,” Toriola noted.

Ikenna-Emeka holds a Master of Business Administration in general management from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom and a Bachelor’s degree in Geology from the University of Calabar, Cross River State.

She has completed executive education in leadership and business strategies with Harvard Business School, Stanford Business School, Columbia Business School and the Lagos Business School. She is also a member of the Forbes Business Development Council