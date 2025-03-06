Mr Eazi announces passing of his Mother, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade

Nigerian singer, Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, alias Mr Eazi has shared the sad news of his mother’s passing.

He posted a photo of them together on Instagram, along with a heartfelt tribute.

In his message, Mr Eazi spoke about his mother’s strength, sacrifices, and deep faith. He said she played a big role in shaping his life and described her as his “greatest protector, toughest critic, and truest fan.”

“Thank you, Mummy, for your strength, your sacrifices, and your unwavering faith,” he wrote. “For raising us with love, discipline, and devotion to God. For teaching me confidence, entrepreneurship, forgiveness, and family.”

He expressed his sadness but found comfort in knowing her legacy will continue. “You were not perfect, but you were perfect to me. Your legacy lives on. Rest well, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade,” he added.

Fans, fellow musicians, and supporters have sent their condolences, offering prayers and support during this difficult time.