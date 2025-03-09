Connect with us

Entertainment

Ayra Starr joins cast of children of Blood and Bone
Advertisement

Entertainment

Mr Eazi announces passing of his Mother, Ifeoma Edith Ajibade

Entertainment

Nollywood actress Chika Ike welcomes baby girl 

Entertainment

'Down with malaria for two weeks,' Singer Teni shares life threatening experience 

Entertainment

Mercy Aigbe’s Ada Omo Daddy moves viewers, sparks conversations

Entertainment

Zicsaloma urges Nigerians to stop using his old pictures 

Entertainment

Carl Dean, Dolly Parton's husband of nearly 60 years, Dies at 82

Entertainment

Mohbad: Wunmi lambasts Yomi Fabiyi for incitement, defamation

Entertainment

Encomiums trails 22-year-old Nigerian nomination for Nobel Peace Prize

Entertainment

Oscars 2025: Anora wins big as Dune: Part Two, Wicked, The Brutalist shine

Entertainment

Ayra Starr joins cast of children of Blood and Bone

Published

6 hours ago

on

Ayra Starr joins cast of children of Blood and Bone

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has been announced as part of the cast for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming fantasy movie, Children of Blood and Bone.

The Rush singer will star alongside big Hollywood names like Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Cynthia Erivo in the film, which is based on Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling book.

Paramount Pictures recently revealed more cast members, including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Saniyya Sidney, Zackary Momoh, Pamilerin Ayodeji, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde, and Temi Fagbenle. Ayodeji and Garuba were chosen through an open casting call in Nigeria, showing the studio’s effort to keep the story as authentic as possible.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and stars Thuso Mbedu as the main character, Zélie Adebola. Tosin Cole will play her brother Tzain, while Amandla Stenberg takes on the role of Princess Amari. Filming began in South Africa on February 17, 2025.

Prince-Bythewood, who co-wrote the script with Adeyemi, said it was important to cast Nigerian actors. “Even though Children of Blood and Bone is set in a fantasy world, it is deeply connected to Nigeria’s history, culture, and landscapes,” she shared on Instagram.

Ayra Starr joins cast of children of Blood and Bone

Children of Blood and Bone

The movie is set to be released in theaters and IMAX on January 15, 2027, promising stunning visuals and a rich cultural experience. Fans are excited to see Ayra Starr on the big screen and learn more about her role in this much-anticipated film.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (205) #Boko Haram (133) #UBA (167) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (324) Alex Otti (509) Aliko Dangote (87) Atiku Abubakar (294) Babajide Sanwo-olu (172) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (816) Buhari (145) CBN (506) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (132) Dapo Abiodun (141) dollar (137) EFCC (137) Fidelity Bank (99) FirstBank (102) Fulani herdsmen (111) Gboyega Oyetola (350) Godwin Emefiele (242) GTBank (181) INEC (98) IPOB (121) Labour Party (136) Muhammadu Buhari (233) naira (162) NGX (125) Nigeria (125) Nnamdi Kanu (155) NNPC (190) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (253) Olusegun Obasanjo (121) Osun State (142) Parallel forex market (93) PDP (172) Peter Obi (573) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (88) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (231)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement