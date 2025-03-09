Nigerian singer Ayra Starr has been announced as part of the cast for Paramount Pictures’ upcoming fantasy movie, Children of Blood and Bone.

The Rush singer will star alongside big Hollywood names like Idris Elba, Viola Davis, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Cynthia Erivo in the film, which is based on Tomi Adeyemi’s bestselling book.

Paramount Pictures recently revealed more cast members, including Richard Mofe-Damijo, Saniyya Sidney, Zackary Momoh, Pamilerin Ayodeji, Shamz Garuba, Kola Bodunde, and Temi Fagbenle. Ayodeji and Garuba were chosen through an open casting call in Nigeria, showing the studio’s effort to keep the story as authentic as possible.

The film is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and stars Thuso Mbedu as the main character, Zélie Adebola. Tosin Cole will play her brother Tzain, while Amandla Stenberg takes on the role of Princess Amari. Filming began in South Africa on February 17, 2025.

Prince-Bythewood, who co-wrote the script with Adeyemi, said it was important to cast Nigerian actors. “Even though Children of Blood and Bone is set in a fantasy world, it is deeply connected to Nigeria’s history, culture, and landscapes,” she shared on Instagram.

The movie is set to be released in theaters and IMAX on January 15, 2027, promising stunning visuals and a rich cultural experience. Fans are excited to see Ayra Starr on the big screen and learn more about her role in this much-anticipated film.