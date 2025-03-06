Nollywood actress Chika Ike welcomes baby girl 

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Chika Ike, has announced the birth of her first child, a baby girl.

The 39-year-old actress shared the joyful news on her Instagram page on March 6, 2025, posting adorable photos of herself and her newborn in matching outfits at the hospital.

Expressing her happiness, Chika captioned the post, “My baby is here. Welcome to the world, my sunshine.”

The announcement comes weeks after she revealed her pregnancy in February, sharing maternity photos with the caption “Life lately.”

The news of Chika’s baby has been met with an outpouring of congratulations from fans, friends, and fellow celebrities. Actress Ini Edo commented, “Awwww Congratulations, sis,” while Laura Ikeji wrote, “Congrats Chika. God bless u and ur beautiful baby.”