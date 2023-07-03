A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has demanded an independent forensic investigation over the trending saga between Mmesoma Ejikeme and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, (JAMB).

Ezekwesili said listening to Mmesoma in the video, where she narrated her own side of the story, shows it is reasonable to request a forensic-investigation to help reveal what really happened.

Mmesoma was accused by the JAMB authority of forging her result to emerge the highest scorer with 360 marks, an allegation she had denied.

Mmesoma spoke in a video, expressing surprise that a result she reportedly printed out from the JAMB portal could be termed fake by the examination board.

The candidate lamented that she was traumatised by the claim made by JAMB, describing herself as a brilliant student.

She insisted she is not capable of doing what JAMB accused her of doing.

In a post via her verified Twitter handle on Monday, Ezekwesili disclosed that she had reached out to the Registrar of JAMB to carry out an independent investigation.

She wrote, “This saga between Mmesoma Ejikeme and @JAMBHQ requires an Independent Tech investigation to unearth all facts. Listening to her in this video, it is reasonable to request a forensic-investigation to help reveal what really happened. I have reached out to the Registrar of JAMB.”