VIDEO: I didn’t forge my UTME Result, Mmesoma Ejikeme tells her story

Mmesoma Ejikeme, an Anambra candidate, who was accused by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board of forging the result of her 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on Monday has insisted that she didn’t do so as claimed by the examination board.

Ejikeme stated this while speaking in a video shared on Monday.

She said, “My name is Ejikeme Mmesoma. I’m the owner of this result. I went to the JAMB portal to print this result and this is the result they gave me. This is my aggregate, 362.

“This is exactly how I printed and downloaded it from that site. So they are now saying I forged my result, which I don’t know and I am traumatised that they accused me of forging my own results because I’m not capable of forging my result. This is the evidence.

“They said I forged my result, they scanned this QR code and it showed another name, a Yoruba name, Omotola Afolabi, I38 and that same person that got 138, they checked again the person got 338 meaning that there is a problem somewhere”