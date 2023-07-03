The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2021 Anambra State governorship election, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has urged members of the public to disregard rumour circulating within the social media space that he may be among President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial nominees.

Ozigbo, who made the clarification on Sunday through his verified Twitter handle, insisted that he has not had any conversation with anybody concerning appointment, stressing that he remains 100 percent Obidient.

“I haven’t had any conversation with anybody about taking up any kind of appointment with Tinubu’s government. Please disregard the rumours. I am still 100 percent Obidient”, the ardent supporter of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, twitted.

According to The Punch, the list containing the names of ministerial nominees in the Tinubu administration is ready and undergoing final security checks.

A Presidency source, who did not reveal the names or number of those being considered for ministerial offices, said the Department of State Services and members of the Presidential Strategic Team were running final checks on the people who had been listed as possible ministers.

“They have the list already. Several names have been written against their respective offices. But they just have to find out and do some checks on a few of these names. That’s what is delaying the list. They are being very strategic with this,” the source said.

Should the Tinubu administration proceed with the appointment of ministers of state, 44 names are expected to be sent to the 10th Senate for screening and eventual approval.