Military airstrike kills key Bello Turji aide, dozens of fighters in Sokoto

In a major counter-terrorism breakthrough, Nigerian military airstrikes have killed Shaudo Alku, a senior lieutenant of notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji, along with multiple insurgents in Sokoto State.

The Nigerian Armed Forces disclosed that the operation, executed by the Air Component of Operation Fagge Yama, targeted a terrorist hideout near Tunfa Primary School in Isa Local Government Area on Sunday. The airstrike was based on credible intelligence that pinpointed a strategic gathering of Turji’s commanders.

Military sources confirmed that Alku, who played a crucial role in arms trafficking and logistics for Turji’s cross-border operations, had entered Nigeria from Niger Republic to participate in a high-level meeting convened by the terror group.

“Surveillance drones tracked the movement of high-profile targets, including Alku, prompting the precision strike,” a senior military official revealed. “His death severely weakens Turji’s operational command and disrupts the group’s supply networks.”

The military hailed the successful strike as a significant blow to terrorism in the North West, where banditry and insurgent violence have persisted for years. In an official statement, the Army reaffirmed its commitment to dismantling criminal enclaves and restoring normalcy across Sokoto, Zamfara, and Katsina states.

According to analysts, Alku’s death could deal a serious setback to Turji’s network, which has long plagued border communities with raids, kidnappings, and extortion.

“Taking out Alku is a strategic win,” said Dr. Yusuf Anka, a conflict analyst. “However, sustained military pressure and international cooperation, particularly with Niger and Chad, are essential to fully degrade Turji’s influence.”

Residents of Isa, where the strike occurred, described scenes of aerial bombardment followed by a sense of relief.

“We heard loud explosions, and shortly after, saw military helicopters hovering. It was terrifying, but also reassuring,” said one local, who asked to remain anonymous.

This latest offensive is part of Operation Fagge Yama, a ramped-up military campaign targeting terrorist infrastructure in Nigeria’s volatile northwest. The campaign has seen increased aerial surveillance and targeted assaults on known insurgent camps.

The military has promised to release more details from the operation, including confirmed casualties and intelligence retrieved, as part of ongoing efforts to neutralize terrorist threats in the region.