Building collapse in Lagos: Three rescued, others still trapped in Mushin

Published

9 hours ago

on

Building collapse in Lagos: Three rescued, others still trapped in Mushin

Panic spread through the Mushin area of Lagos on Sunday after a one-storey building under construction suddenly collapsed, leaving several people trapped under the rubble.

The incident occurred at 96 Ishaga Road, directly opposite the Idi Araba Central Mosque, drawing immediate concern from residents and passersby.

Emergency responders from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service quickly arrived at the scene and successfully rescued three individuals alive. The identities of the rescued victims had not been disclosed as of the time of reporting.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Shakiru Amodu, said: “A male adult has been rescued while efforts are ongoing to save other victims still trapped beneath the debris.”

Rescue operations were ongoing as emergency crews continued to search for survivors, working tirelessly against the clock.

Details regarding the number of people still trapped or the cause of the collapse remain unclear, but authorities have assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure further rescues and investigate the incident.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

