South Africa deports Nigerian Pastor Timothy Omotoso after immigration ruling

Nigerian preacher and televangelist Timothy Omotoso has been deported from South Africa after being declared an undesirable person by the country’s Department of Home Affairs.

Omotoso was escorted by police and immigration officials on Sunday as he departed via OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, local news outlet The South African reported.

His deportation follows a recent court acquittal on charges including rape, sexual assault, and human trafficking. Alongside co-defendants Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, Omotoso was found not guilty in April 2025, bringing an eight-year-long high-profile legal battle to a controversial close.

Despite his acquittal, South Africa’s immigration authorities maintained that Omotoso remained in the country illegally. He had applied under Section 8(7) of the Immigration Act to reverse his designation as a prohibited person, but the application was rejected by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber.

“Upon his departure, Omotoso was still a prohibited person,” said Department spokesperson Siya Qoza. “Given that he was illegally in the country, he was issued a notification declaring him an undesirable person. He is now barred from returning to South Africa for five years.”

Once the five-year ban lapses, Omotoso will be required to apply under Section 29 of the Immigration Act to have the ban lifted.

The founder of Jesus Dominion International, Omotoso was reportedly rearrested in East London prior to his deportation, this time over immigration violations.

His acquittal had sparked public outcry, with civil society groups, legal observers, and political leaders questioning the handling of the case by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). Many critics viewed the outcome as a setback in the fight against gender-based violence in South Africa.

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has since demanded a detailed explanation from the NPA. “She expressed concern over what she described as apparent failings in the prosecution, which undermined efforts to secure justice for victims,” the report noted.

Omotoso’s deportation adds to a growing list of Nigerians expelled from South Africa in recent months. In 2024 alone, over 180 Nigerians were deported in separate waves, according to Africanews.com.

The Department of Home Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing immigration laws without bias, stating it would continue to act “without fear or favour.”