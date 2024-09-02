The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed reports that bandits in Zamfara State hijacked two armoured vehicles.

The DHQ’s response follows videos that had emerged over the weekend, with one showing a notorious bandit, Bello Turji and his men celebrating the with an armoured vehicle.

In another video, terrorists were shown conducting a mass burial for citizens, while the last video claimed that over 150 residents were kidnapped in Sokoto State.

The DHQ also refuted claims that a large number of civilians were killed and mass buried by terrorists, as well as reports that over 150 terrorists were kidnapped also by terrorists in Sokoto State.

In a statement on Monday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj Gen Edward Buba, said the videos were fake.

Explaining what happened in Zamfara, he said the two Armoured vehicles got stuck due to the swampy nature of the area while troops were trying to outflank the terrorists gathering at Kwashabawa Village.

He added that the troops demobilised the vehicles to prevent the terrorists from making use of it.

Buba said, “ On August 29, troops of OP HADARIN DAJI deployed at FOB Zurmi in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State, embarked on fighting patrol to dislodge terror gathering at Kwashabawa Village. Troops engaged the terrorists en route to the location.

“During the fight, while attempting to outflank the terrorist. Quantity 2 of troops MRAPs got bogged down due to the swampy terrain occasioned by the rain. While troops tried to extricate the MRAPs, the terrorists massed up, knowing the challenge troops had encountered with the MRAPs.

“Subsequently, troops dismounted and demobilised the MRAPs when efforts to backload them were futile. The sad demobilization of the MRAPs by troops was to prevent it from being useful to the terrorists after abandonment. These situations further illustrate the effect of weather in changing conditions for ground operations.”

Buba also said the trending video of terrorists conducting mass burials for citizens never happened in the country.

He said, “In a related development, the attention of DHQ has been drawn to a trending video propagated from the terrorist camp. The video depicted the killing of several civilians in a mass grave. It must be noted that the incident never took place in Nigeria. Rather, it sadly took place in a nearby African country faced with terrorism. “

He stated that the rumoured abduction of citizens in Sokoto was planted by terrorists to rubbish the win recorded by troops.

Buba said, “The terrorist, in an act of desperation, tried to manipulate the situation to mislead gullible members of the public. The armed forces unequivocally state that at no time were 150 persons abducted in Gobir (Sokoto State). The rumoured abduction was deliberately planted by the terrorist to undermine troops’ winning efforts and cover up terrorist weakness.”

Buba, therefore, urged the citizens to be mindful of the antics of the terrorists, adding that the terrorists resorting to propaganda is not uncommon in war.

He said, “On the whole, the public is urged to be circumspect of the antics of the terrorist to propagate misinformation, disinformation and fake news as part of their war propaganda effort. These situations are not uncommon in war.

Advertisement

“The dynamic and ever-changing environment of war creates some of these experiences. Nevertheless, troops retain operational flexibility to make adjustments in achieving the strategic objective of winning the war.”

News continues after this Advertisement