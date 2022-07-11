Rt. Rev’d G.U. Kanu, the Bishop of Methodist Church, Diocese of Isuikwuato, has commended Dr. Alex Otti, governorship candidate of Labour Party in Abia State for remaining consistent in his quest for good governance in the state.

Kanu spoke at the induction and award ceremony organised by the Young Men’s Fellowship of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Isuikwuato, on Sunday.

The clergy who could not hide his excitement at the presence of the Labour Party standard bearer, affirmed that Otti had shown the character of a true statesman through his courage and consistency in demanding and fighting for good governance in Abia state.

He noted that unlike some politicians who would only show up during election period, Otti is a formidable voice of opposition in Abia politics and has remained visible and outspoken.

The Methodist Bishop also thanked the former bank chief for his numerous philanthropic gestures to the citizens of Abia State, through his Alex Otti Foundation.

He further commended Otti for using his goodwill to facilitate the construction of the strategic Umuasua Road in Isuikwuato community, saying such was a pointer to what the ex-banker would do when given the opportunity to serve the people of Abia.

According to a statement issued Monday by Otti’s special adviser on media, Ferdinand Ekeoma, Bishop Kanu emphatically declared that he and his entire household had since become “Obidient” and encouraged Abians and Nigerians on the need to become Obidient for the good of the nation and the citizens.

Otti, who was a special guest of honour at the occasion, while speaking, described Methodist Church as one of the largest Churches in Nigeria, and praised the church for its efforts in winning souls for Christ.

He challenged the leadership of the church to double its effort so as to consolidate the place of the Church in Christendom.

The gubernatorial hopeful enjoined members of the congregation on the need to get actively involved in politics, insisting that since politics is about leadership, it would be suicidal to leave it in the hands of dishonourable persons, insisting that doing the same thing same old way and expecting a different result, would amount to an exercise in futility.

He told the gathering that the prelude to having good roads, electricity, functional healthcare system, payment of salaries and pensions, was to get their PVC, and be ready to take back their state and country at the appropriate time.

He charged the inductees to continue to drive a vision that would impact the society positively.

The Bishop and other clergymen offered special prayer for Otti and his wife.