BY EMEKA EJERE

To further enhance Nigeria’s capacity to contain the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Catholic Bishop Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has offered over 400 health facilities across the nation to be used as COVID-19 isolation centres.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, who disclosed this at the presidential task force briefing on Monday, said the facilities can now be used by the government to tackle the issue of no bed spaces currently being experienced in various isolation centres across the country.

Mustapha who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, had told newsmen in Abuja on Friday that the isolation and treatment centres in the country are running out of bed spaces.

The SGF, however, noted that efforts are being intensified to increase the number of treatment centres in the country.

“We have received reports from the states, which suggests that the treatment centres are running out of bed spaces. As we assess the situation, the PTF shall also begin to examine our peculiar circumstances, modify the strategies for care management, and consider viable alternatives, where necessary. At the appropriate time, the guidelines and protocols shall be unfolded,” he said.

The PTF Chairman also on Monday noted that during the first week of the lockdown relaxation, the nation had experienced a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases due to increased testing.

He called on states to set up isolation centres to accommodate level one and two of isolation, noting that the PTF will introduce an inclusive policy in the coming weeks.

Mr Mustapha who stressed that President Muhammadu Buhari took a painful decision to ease the lockdown, urged individuals not to misuse the opportunity by returning to their Pre-COVID-19 ways of life.

The Secretary to the Federation also hinted that he has received instructions from President Buhari to bring in some of the Madagascar cure from Guinea Bissau.

He, however, noted that there are strict instructions to have the Madagascar cure subjected to the validation processes in Nigeria.