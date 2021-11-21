Bamidele Bamike

In its commitment to the process of brands engagement and detailed brand storytelling, McEnies Global Communications has officially launched as a 360-degree marketing communications powerhouse with cross-solution services delivered by two new other businesses – Perfect Clicks Signature, a creative visual production firm and modelling services agency, Ruby Models. The three-in-one businesses were unveiled on Friday, November 19th, 2021 at a grand event held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

While delivering her keynote speech during the three-in-one opening, Omolaraeni Olaosebikan, Group CEO of McEnies Global Communications said the three businesses are poised to integrate to offer extra value, provide solutions, re-define quality service delivery, and drive brand visibility for all its clients.

“Our goal is to create total marketing communications effects that leave a lasting memory of professional fulfilment, superlative business result and personal endearing experience. We have not come to this space to claim we know better, but we are bringing a collection of innovative ideas and youthful touches, using technology-driven processes to bring to fore your personality, organization and brands for a remarkable experience.

“The three corporate brands offer what your companies, products, services, personal life need to stay on the competitive edge whilst you keep a great feel of your decision to come along with us”, she said.

McEnies Communications, which has been in existence for almost a decade, is an upwardly wholly company with vast expertise and competency in integrated marketing communications services providing top-notch solutions to big and medium firms across all sectors and industry. McEnies takes a holistic approach to marketing communications services and digital engagements. Its in-house expertise and services allow the company to offer agile, flexible and value-driven solutions for its clients.

Narrating how the three companies were established, Olaosebikan stated that “McEnies Communications discovered the undisputed importance of visual representation and maximally deploying technology to bear creativity within the industry for effective brand engagement. That led to the birth of Perfect Clicks Signature, a new definition of photography and video production.

“Perfect Clicks Signature is a game-changing brand, passionate about creating delightful experiences for customers. It is a brand that renders premium photography, videography and cinematography, equipped with cutting edge technology and highly experienced experts.

Under Ruby Models, we build children’s confidence and nurture their talents. We believe that’s one of the greatest gifts you could give a child. We do this through our talent coaching, technology and photographic skills. Ruby Models agency is a trusted modelling hub for kids. We work through various diverse needs for kids to be deployed for advertising, promotional and media needs for all forms of businesses and engagements”, she disclosed.

Chairman of the occasion, Mr. Charles Ajibade, in his remark, applauded the vision of the consummate communication expert, Olaosebikan for her passion and tenacity to help her clients meet their personal and business goals.

“The focus on marketing in the future is going to be one-on-one customer relationships instead of a one-to-many mass-market approach. This is why businesses like McEnies Global Communications, Perfect Clicks Signature and The Ruby Models Company are primed for the future. Leveraging on these services will keep many smart companies at a competitive advantage.”, he urged.

In the same vein, the Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism in Oyo State, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun stated that the launch of McEnies Global Communications, Perfect Clicks Signature and The Ruby Models Company in Oyo State is a welcome development that would greatly help both individuals and businesses in the state. “In this age of technology, the world has become a global village where people can now communicate in real-time and to a large heterogeneous audience, hence the need to consult professionals for public relations, advertising, digital marketing, photo and video production etc. These cross-solutions are what three companies are offering so it’s a one-stop-shop for smart business in need of these services in Nigeria”, he said.

Oyo State Commissioner for Trade, Investment & Commerce, Barr. Olasunkanmi Aremu Olaleye also commended the Group CEO of the company, Omolaraeni Olaosebikan, for launching the three businesses in Oyo State. According to him, “it would no doubt create jobs for the youths, contribute to the socio-economic development of the state and deliver premium services for residents”.

Other dignitaries present at the grand opening include Jibola Ogunkeyede, MD/CEO, Ufitfly Worldwide; Hakeem Akintoye, Partner at Synergy Law Partnership; Charles Ajibade, Chairman of the occasion; Hon. (Mrs.) Folashade Ajala, Board Member of Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB); Chief Abimbola Davis, Chairman/CEO Capital 3 Limited and SI Salami, Senior Partner, SI Salami and Co amongst other guests.

