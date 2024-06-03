McEnies CEO Becomes IMC Fellow, bags certification in AI at Oxford Business School

The Group Chief Executive Officer of McEnies Global Communications, Dr. Omolaraeni Olaosebikan, has identified Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a transformative technology with the potential to revolutionize industries and drive economic growth not only in Nigeria but across the globe.

She made this assertion on Thursday. On a virtual meeting with newsmen on May 30, 2024, she used the opportunity to talk about her latest skill and knowledge acquisition feats at both Said Business School, the University of Oxford, and the Institute of Management Consultants (IMC).

Dr. Omolaraeni secured certifications in the Artificial Intelligence programme at Said Business School, University of Oxford on May 28, 2024, and also became a Certified Management Consultant, CMC® on May 27, 2024, at the Institute of Management Consultants. The McEnies CEO also attained IMC Fellow Membership.

While fielding questions from journalists, she shared, “Recently, after a rigorous two-month academic experience, I received a certification from the Said Business School, University of Oxford, on the Artificial Intelligence programme. The experience was incredibly engaging as it allowed me to enhance my skills in integrating AI into business processes, while also gaining insights into the ethical implications and impacts on businesses. Understanding the expectations as the world transitions towards AI in contemporary business practices has been enlightening. This certification holds great significance for my career development and has broadened my perspective on the future of AI in business.”

“Through my scholarly experience, I have gained valuable technical awareness and leadership skills essential for navigating and expanding organizations in the era of Artificial Intelligence. This enriching journey has not only equipped me to lead effectively in a rapidly evolving technological landscape but has also empowered me to balance and excel in meeting my current work obligations. The blend of academic knowledge and practical application has honed my abilities to drive innovation and success while managing existing responsibilities with dedication and proficiency.

“I also got certification at the Institute of Management Consultants, CMC-Nigeria; this is a founding member of an international federation, The International Council of Management Consulting Institutes, ICMCI-Global; interestingly, I am now a fellow. For me, it’s a big win and also a plus in career progression. This certification establishes me as a consultant capable of managing consulting business transactions within blue-chip companies with a strong emphasis on ethical standards. Equipped with this certification, along with my meticulousness, clarity, and strategic thinking, I am well-prepared to engage with multinational corporations and provide expert consultation across various domains, ensuring precision and timely delivery of services as agreed upon.

“Permit me to also say that for Nigeria to leap-frog into the next AI revolution that is changing nearly all aspects of human life, there is an urgent need for the launch of a successful implementation of a national AI strategy in the country that hinges on collaborative efforts among stakeholders from various sectors- government and the private sector.

“By fostering partnerships between the government, businesses, researchers, and international allies, Nigeria can leverage the transformative potential of AI to drive economic growth, foster innovation, and address societal challenges. Each stakeholder has a vital role to play in contributing to Nigeria’s AI journey, whether through policy advocacy, technology adoption, research collaboration, or global partnerships. By working together towards a common vision, Nigeria can position itself as a frontrunner in AI innovation, unlocking new opportunities and shaping a prosperous future for its citizens in the age of Artificial Intelligence,” she said.

Dr. Olaosebikan also used the occasion to appeal to various industry business owners and leaders to key into the AI digital transformation of Nigeria’s business ecosystem through technology adoption. According to her “businesses are principal drivers of AI innovation and adoption, leveraging AI technologies to enhance operations, drive growth, and deliver value to customers in the contemporary transformative business climate.

