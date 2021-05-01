By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo.

Workers in Osun State today, joined their counterpart nationwide to celebrate this year’s May Day celebration, just as they pledged their unalloyed support for the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, describing his leadership as an established fatherhood that is deserving of their support and cooperation as children.

The Chairman of the Osun Chapter of the Trade Union Congress, Comrade Adebowale, gave this assurance during the 2021 Worker’s Day celebration organised by the State Joint Labour Movement, said the promises of God are being fulfilled in Osun and that the workers are willing to continue to support the man behind the developments.

In his address, the Chairman, Osun Chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Jacob Babatunde Adekomi, lauded Governor Oyetola for committing to the development of the State without compromising the interest of workers.

Adekomi who congratulated the workers in the state for witnessing this year’s “Workers’ Day Celebration,” admonished them to continue to ensure a peaceful atmosphere, cooperation and support in the journey ahead, adding that as a reciprocal gesture, workers need to approach their jobs with renewed vigour and commitment and also embrace the agenda of the present administration for development.

Representatives of other worker groups also took turns to appreciate the Governor for paying selfless attention to their welfare and wellbeing, adding that their decision to come out in their numbers to celebrate worker’s day was an evidence of their satisfaction with Oyetola.

In his remarks, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola appreciated the workers of the State for their hard work, resilience and sacrifice even in the face of daunting challenges.

He restated the commitment of his administration to the welfare and wellbeing of workers, stating that, “as an administration, we are unapologetically people and worker centered. You are the reason we have devoted the focus of our development agenda to revitalising our economy and building critical blocks for sustainable development across the various sectors of our economy.

“Aware that ours is a society that caters for the extended family, the administration recently inaugurated the Osun Food Support Scheme, to feed 30,000 poor and vulnerable persons in the State monthly. We are equally working assiduously to entrench social protection programmes for our people so that, among others, we can ease the burden on our workers who have enormous responsibilities for their dependents.

“Looking through the rear mirror, we can exhibit with pride, the mutual accomplishments and privileges our partnership as government and workers have produced. The proofs are evidence of the mileage we can go together when we employ dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect in the collective interests of our people.

“I implore you to let us continue on this lane as a winning team that must maintain and sustain its winning strategies,” Oyetola stated.