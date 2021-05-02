By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun Progressive Top, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, has lauded workers in the state, describing them as partners in progress.

According to the group, workers in Osun deserve commendation for standing firmly with the progressive party before it came into power in 2010 and relentlessly supporting its government till date.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the group, Reverend Adelowo Adebiyi, a copy of which was made available to our correspondent on Sunday.

The group appreciated the workers for the industrial harmony in the state and their support to the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s administration.

The statement reads: “Osun workers are a strong pillar of support. We acknowledge their unflinching support before we came into government in 2010 and they have never left us since.

“They are our partners in progress and also in development of the State of Osun. We appreciate the smooth relationship between the labour and the government. We wish the workers more of their days in happy mood.

“We assure them that the progressive government will continue to prioritise their welfare and create enabling environment for the development of their career.”