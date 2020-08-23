OBINNA EZUGWU

Yet to be ascertained number of people were on Sunday, killed in Emene, Enugu State, following a bloody confrontation between men on the Nigerian police force and members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The incident was said to have started at about 7 am when some police men invaded Community Secondary School Emene and attempted to disperse IPOB members who had gathered there for a meeting.

The pro Biafra agitators were said to have resisted the attempt by the police to disperse them, which prompted the force men to call for reinforcement, following which dozens of heavily armed police team arrived the scene in vans and started shooting at the agitators, leading to the death of many.

An eye witness told Business Hallmark that it was a bloody sight and he was still worried about his friend who was at the venue of the incident and has not been picking up his call since.

“I fear my friend, I fear that he might have been killed, or maybe arrested,” he said. “This is not good. Several people were murdered, for what?”

When contacted however, the spokesperson for the Enugu police command, Ebere Amaraizu told Business Hallmark that he was with his pastor and could not speak on the incident at the moment.

He promised to call back but had not a the time of filing this report.