KUNLE IDOWU

The Ogun State Police Command have arrested a wanted notorious cultist, Dare Ojugbele, alias Stubborn.

Ojugbele, a resident of Itawaya area of Ilaro was nabbed last Thursday by a Police Patrol team led by the Divisional Police Officer in Ilaro, Olayemi Jacob.

He was sighted on a motorcycle and subsequently arrested.

A search was conducted on him on the spot and items such as locally made pistol, one live cartridge, one 7.65 mm live ammunition and assorted dangerous charms were recovered.

The suspect confessed to have been a member of the dreaded Eiye cult group, confessing that his group were responsible for series of cult clashes within Ilaro and its environs.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for investigation and prosecution.

The Police boss also warned that violent cult groups would not be allowed to fester in the state under his watch.

He called on any of the cult members who is willing to denounce his membership to come forward as such members would be given amnesty.