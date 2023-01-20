Many injured in ghastly accident involving Samuel Ortom's convoy 

Many individuals have been injured following an accident involving the convoy of Samuel Ortom, governor of Benue State.

Several people including state lawmakers representing Guma and Kwande West in the state assembly were injured.

The accident occurred on Friday morning when the governor and the Peoples Democratic Party supporters were traveling to the Utokon community of Ado Local Government Area in continuation of the party governorship campaign rally.

Reports said the incident occurred when the driver of a branded bus fully loaded with PDP supporters lost control and rammed into three vehicles; a Jeep, a security vehicle, and another bus in the convoy.

The incident which happened at exactly 10:50 am on Friday also affected other vehicles.

The motorcade in the convoy consisted of the state’s deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu; Senator Abba Moro; House of Representatives members, and House of Assembly members from Benue South district; among other top government and party officials in the state.

In the meantime an ambulance attached to the convoy evacuated the injured persons to the hospital while the rest continued with the journey.