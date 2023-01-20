Nigeria's 2023 census to hold between March 29 to April 2

The 2023 national population and housing census in Nigeria has been scheduled to hold from March 29 to April 1, 2023.

Nasir Kwarra, Chairman of the National Population Council Chairman, National Population Commission, disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Friday.

He spoke shortly after an audience with the President Muhammadu Buhari at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

He said, “By March 29 to April 2, our staff will be in the field enumerating people.”

Kwarra said the technological tools to be deployed will be able to code buildings and landmass, detailing information such as location, landscapes, etc.

He promised the the commission would ensure a credible exercise, while noting non-Nigerians will be counted so long as they are in the country at the time of the exercise.