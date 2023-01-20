Gunmen kidnap scores of pupils in Nasarawa

Gunmen have abducted at least six pupils in Alwaza community, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, North Central Nigeria.

They were abducted by gunmen during early hours of Friday in LGEA Primary School, Alwaza.

Witnesses said the gunmen laid siege to the school while the pupils were reporting to school.

However, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, who confirmed the abduction said it did not occur within the premises of the school.

He explained that those kidnapped by the gunmen were two boys, 7 and 8 years old, adding that they were on their way to school when the sad incident occurred.

The PPRO, however, said as soon as the police received the information, the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, led officers of the command, vigilante groups, and other security agencies to the scene of the attack.

He said, “The information I have is that two boys between ages 7 and 8 were the ones taken away on their way to school at LEA primary school, Alwaza village.

“On receipt of the information at 7:10 am today, a joint team led by the commissioner of police comprising of the police, military and vigilantes were mobilised to the scene of the attack to rescue the kidnapped pupils and track down the criminals.

“We are still on the trail of the abductors and we promise to do everything within our powers to address the situation.”

While calling on residents of Alwaza community to go about their lawful businesses without any fear, the PPRO appealed to them to report any unusual faces seen in the area to the nearest police station.