Manchester United submits bid for Casemiro

English Premier League club, Manchester United has made a bid for Casemiro, Real Madrid’s Brazilian midfielder, in a deal worth around £60 million.

Casemiro signed with Real Madrid since 2013, winning three La Liga titles and five Champions Leagues.

After talks to sign Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot fell through due to the player’s demands, United have turned their attention to Casemiro as they look to address weaknesses in Erik ten Hag’s midfield.

Should the 30-yea-old opts for United he would become one of the club’s highest earners.