OBINNA EZUGWU

English Premier League side, Manchester United States has parted ways with coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Michael Carrick interim manager.

The club which announced the decision in a statement on Sunday, said Solksjaer will always be a legend of the club.

“Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as manager,” the statement said.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.

“Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season.”

The 48-year-old’s departure follows a run of disappointing results, the latest being a 4-1 thrashing at newly promoted Watford on Saturday.

It was United’s fifth defeat in 12 Premier League games this season and leaves them in 7th place, 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

Late last month they were thrashed 5-0 at home by Liverpool, with pundits wondering then whether Solskjaer’s time was up.

Then, earlier this month, they lost at home to another key rival, Manchester City leaving Old Trafford with a 2-0 victory.

Solskjaer did not win any trophies during his three years in charge, losing four of five semi-finals and the single final his team made it to in that period.