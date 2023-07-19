Man crying in bid to break Guinness World Record goes partially blind

Tembu Ebere, a Nigerian man, has reportedly gone blind while attempting to break a Guinness World Record for crying non-stop for seven days.

Ebere in an interview published on the website of the British Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday revealed that he went partially blind for 45 minutes while attempting the challenge.

Everyone explained that he experienced serious health issues, including headaches, a swollen face, and puffy eyes with the ultimate being blindness in his attempt to become yet another Nigerian, after Hilda Baci, to be celebrated for their Guinness World Record Feat.

“I had to restrategise and reduce my wailing,” he said, disclosing that he plans to see his goal through, even though he is yet to apply to GWR.