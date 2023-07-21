Simi clarifies relationship with Falz

Simisola Kosoko, alias Simi, a Nigerian singer, has clarified the relationship she had with Folarin Falana, a fellow musician popularly called Falz.

Simi noted that she never dated Falz, adding that talks about a relationship with him were imaginations of their fans.

The 35-year-old revealed this while featuring in the interview segment of MTV Base Africa’s programme, Official Naija Top 10.

“He did a verse on my song, ‘JAMB Question Remix’. And I was like, ‘Ah! Me and this guy, there is a vibe there.’ So, we did ‘Soldier’, and everybody was like, the chemistry is so amazing.

The singer, who is married to Adekunle Kosoko, alias Adekunle Gold, or AG Baby, also said, “We never saw that. People bought what we were not selling. And we were like, okay, this is a strategy. So, we did ‘Chemistry’ album. People gave us the name and the idea. We never actually came and say, oh, we are dating.”

The singer also revealed she was paid N5,000 to N10,000 as a gospel artist before she switched to secular music. Recall Simi and her husband recently teased fans about their upcoming song.