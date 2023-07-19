Police search Las Vegas home in relation to Tupac’s 1996 murder

Police in Las Vegas, United States, have confirmed they conducted a search in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Tupac, a hip-hop legend, was fatally shot on September 7, 1996, in a drive-by incident in Las Vegas at the age of 25.

He was shot multiple times while leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand Hotel.

In a statement on Tuesday, the US police department confirmed that a house outside the city was searched as part of an ongoing investigation.

“LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation,” the statement reads.

“We will have no further comment at this time.”

The murder of Tupac remains unsolved, with no arrests made in the case. Nevertheless, the investigation has sustained public attention over the years.

“It’s a case that’s gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that,” Jason Johansson, Metropolitan police department Lt., told Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Tupac’s murder occurred amid a bitter feud with the Notorious B.I.G., his rap rival who himself was fatally shot six months later.

In 2017, the rapper was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame by Snoop Dogg.

He was also honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023, a testament to his legacy as an award-winning rapper, activist, and actor.

With over 75 million records sold worldwide, his contributions to the music industry continue to resonate with global audiences.