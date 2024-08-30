Oluwaseun Shorinola, 32-year-old man, has committed suicide in the Kémta area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The Ogun State Police Command, who, through its spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, said the deceased’s wife found him hanging from a wall.

It was gathered that the incident occurred at about 10 pm on Wednesday.

“On August 28, 2024, Temitope Oguntade reported at the Kémta Police Division that she received a call from Tajudeen Aremu that her immediate brother was found dead by his wife,” Odutola said.

“A team of policemen was dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, Shorinola was found dead, with his body hanging against the wall, which shows that the man committed suicide. The body was brought down.

“The family insisted that they wanted to take the body away for burial instead of taking it to the mortuary for autopsy. We are monitoring the situation.”

