Abiola Fausat Emmanuel emerged winner of N10 million grand prize at the just concluded Mega Millions Promo. The star prize winner could not contain her joy as she was presented with her cheque. The Mega Millions Promo, which was designed to reward loyal customers of the network while also providing relief from the economic effects of Covid-19, saw winners emerge across the country since commencement this August. The Promo rewarded lucky customers with 1 million naira daily and also gave out smartphones every hour for 90 days.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Mr. Alan Sinfield, the promo was one of the company’s ways of giving back to Nigerians and supporting them during the uncertain and challenging times occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that as a responsible organization, 9mobile is committed to giving succour to Nigerians especially during a global situation like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The telco boss said, “we are excited that the Mega Millions Promo has lifted the spirits of our customers just as it demonstrates our core value of keeping our customers at the core of our business. That is why we will continue to prioritize them in our decisions,” adding that, “our customers can expect more amazing initiatives like this from us in the coming year.”

The winner of the N10million naira, Abiola Fausat Emmanuel, expressed profound appreciation to 9mobile for coming up with the Mega Millions Promo. Speaking on her win, the visibly elated lucky winner said “I am so excited because I never expected that I was going to win. It was after I got the call from a 9mobile customer service representative that I went online to confirm that other customers had been winning throughout the duration of the promo. I was just recharging and subscribing for data and I cannot believe that I have won N10 million;” exclaiming, “I have never experienced anything like this before!”

Commenting further, like other winners who had thought that the promo was another fairy tale, Miss Abiola explained that, “at first, when I got the call that I had won N10 million, I doubted it, but now I can hardly believe it even though it is real.” “This Mega Millions promo has changed my life!” she exclaimed. While appreciating 9mobile for the life-changing initiative, Miss Abiola called on Nigerians to have confidence in the 9mobile brand; pledging to assist relatives from her win while she invests into her business.