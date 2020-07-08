Adebayo Obajemu

The Nigerian equities market on Tuesday closed on a positive note as the All Share Index appreciated by 0.30% to settle at 24,097.48 points from the previous close of 24,026.05 points on Monday.

Investors gained N38 billion as Market Capitalisation grew by 0.30% to close at N12.571 trillion from the previous close of N12.533 trillion.

An aggregate of 155.5 million units of shares were traded in 4,060 deals, valued at N2.6 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 17 equities gained while 18 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Red Star Express led other percentage gainers with 9.76% growth, closing at N3.26 from the previous close of N2.97.

Wapic Insurance, C&I Leasing and PZ among other gainers also grew their share prices by 6.06%, 5.26% and 5.00% respectively.

Percentage Losers

Okomu Oil led other price decliners as it shed 9.95% of its share price to close at N69.70 from the previous close of N77.40.

MRS and Unilever among other price decliners both shed their share prices by 9.78%respectively.

Volume Drivers

Guaranty Trust Bank traded 19.72 million units of its shares in 450 deals, valued at N413.8 million.

Access Bank traded about 13 million units of its shares in 342 deals, valued at N81 million.

MTN traded 10.23 million units of its shares in 84 deals, valued at N1.18 billion.