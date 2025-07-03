Portuguese footballer and Liverpool forward, Diogo Jota, has reportedly died in a tragic car accident in Spain, according to local Portuguese media outlets and the UK’s Daily Mail. He was 28 years old.

The incident is said to have occurred on Tuesday evening along the A-52 highway near Cernadilla, in the Castilla y León region of northwest Spain. Jota was reportedly travelling with his younger brother, André Jota, a 26-year-old footballer who also sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The brothers were en route to a private family gathering when their vehicle veered off the highway and burst into flames after a suspected collision with a barrier or another vehicle. Emergency services rushed to the scene, but both occupants were declared dead shortly after being pulled from the wreckage.

A statement released by the Castilla y León emergency coordination centre read:

“The 1-1-2 Castilla y León operations room received multiple calls reporting a serious traffic accident at kilometre 65 of the A-52, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora. Witnesses said a car had crashed and was engulfed in flames. Emergency units, firefighters, Civil Guard, and medical personnel were dispatched immediately to the scene.”

Local police have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the accident, but initial reports suggest excessive speed or mechanical failure may have played a role.

The devastating news comes just two weeks after Jota celebrated a major milestone in his personal life, marrying his longtime partner, Rute Cardoso, in an elegant ceremony held in Porto, Portugal. The wedding was attended by several of his Liverpool teammates and figures from the footballing world.

Jota, who joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020, quickly became a fan favourite for his agility, sharp finishing, and relentless pressing. He scored 49 goals in 131 appearances for the Reds and was a key figure under manager Jürgen Klopp, featuring in the club’s 2022 FA Cup and Carabao Cup victories.

Born in Porto, Jota began his professional career with Paços de Ferreira before making his breakthrough at Atlético Madrid and later excelling at Wolverhampton. He earned 39 caps for the Portuguese national team, scoring 12 goals, and was a part of the Euro 2020 and 2022 World Cup squads.

Advertisement

Liverpool FC has yet to issue an official statement at the time of this report. However, tributes from fans, players, and clubs across Europe have begun pouring in on social media, expressing shock and sorrow over the untimely death of a player widely admired for his skill, humility, and passion for the game.

Jota is survived by his wife Rute and their young son.