Enugu Promises Spectacular National Sports Festival, Vows to Surpass Ogun’s Gateway Games

Enugu State is gearing up to host what it promises will be the most remarkable edition of the National Sports Festival yet, with Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lloyd Ike Ekweremadu, assuring that the state will surpass the standards set by Ogun State during the just-concluded 22nd edition, tagged the Gateway Games 2024.

The festival officially ended on Thursday with a grand closing ceremony at the MKO Abiola International Stadium in Abeokuta, where Ogun State handed over the hosting rights to Enugu State for the 23rd edition.

Speaking to journalists shortly before the ceremony, Ekweremadu commended Ogun State for delivering a well-organised and memorable event that reflected Nigeria’s growing capacity to host world-class sports competitions.

“Ogun State deserves commendation for a job well done. They have shown what is possible when a state is committed to excellence in sports organisation,” Ekweremadu said. “We’ve been here, we’ve observed, and we’ve learned valuable lessons from this edition of the festival. I can confidently say Enugu is ready to raise the bar even higher.”

He assured that preparations are already in motion in Enugu to ensure the 2026 Games exceed expectations in every area, from logistics and facilities to the ceremonial showcases.

“Governor Peter Mbah is a man known for his pursuit of excellence, and he is fully committed to delivering a festival that will surpass anything seen in previous editions. From the opening to the closing ceremonies, expect a spectacle. Our ambition is not just to match Ogun’s efforts, but to outshine them,” he said.

Beyond the sporting events, Ekweremadu highlighted the unique tourism and cultural experiences that await athletes, officials, and fans in Enugu.

“Enugu is not just ready in terms of infrastructure and planning; we also have a rich cultural heritage and breathtaking tourist sites. Visitors will have the chance to experience the beauty and hospitality of the Coal City State,” he added.

Meanwhile, Delta State emerged champions of the Gateway Games 2024, securing their fifth consecutive title and ninth overall. They topped the medal table with 109 gold, 75 silver, and 87 bronze medals.

The stage is now set for Enugu to carry the baton forward and deliver a National Sports Festival that could redefine the future of sports hosting in Nigeria.