Bamidele Bamike

Commercial air conditioning technology from LG Electronics has garnered a number of recognitions from trusted international organizations for its ability to improve indoor air quality, the company has said.

Certifications from Intertek, TÜV Rheinland and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) awarded to LG Dual Vane Cassette system are confirmation of the effectiveness of LG HVAC solutions in delivering clean air, LG said in a statement.

The LG DUAL Vane Cassette is the world’s first HVAC solution to receive UL’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification for low volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions.

According to the electronic maker, its Dual Vane Cassette was also recognized by Intertek for reducing the presence of harmful particles in indoor air.1 Its outstanding air purification capabilities are possible thanks to LG Plasmaster™ Ionizer+ technology which emits over 3 million ion clusters to attract and carry away allergens and bacteria. For these reasons alone, LG DUAL Vane Cassette is the ideal option for use in schools and healthcare facilities where air quality is of utmost priority.

Another recognition, it said, comes courtesy of TÜV Rheinland which certified LG’s 5-step air purification system for effectively removing ultrafine dust, allergen and harmful bacteria including Staphylococcus aureus from the air. 2 What’s more, LG Dual Vane Cassette’s air-cleansing and allergen-removing capabilities are also certified by the British Allergy Foundation.

LG’s Dual Vane Cassette according to the company, is an effective and versatile system air conditioning product featuring two vanes that help to deliver strong airflow and wide, even coverage. With six different modes, users can tailor airflow direction and strength to any space or to suit their own individual preferences.

“These trusted certifications attest to the importance LG places on prioritizing its customers’ well-being,” said James Lee, executive vice president and head of LG’s Air Solution Business. “HVAC plays a central role in making indoor environments comfortable and safer for their occupants and LG will continue to deliver solutions that meet the highest international standards for healthy operation and effective performance.”