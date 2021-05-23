Simon Lalong, governor of Plateau, has condoled with the NASCO family, over the passing of the founder of the NASCO Group of Companies, Mr Ahmed Nasreddin, who died at the age of 97.

The governor in a condolence message by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Makut Macham, on Saturday in Jos, expressed grief over the death of the nonagenarians.

The governor described the death of the business man as a huge loss to Plateau people and Nigeria.

He praised the deceased as a visionary leader, who established NASCO in Jos in 1963, as the first jute bag factory in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

According to him, the industrialist established NASCO in response to the desire of the Nation’s founding fathers, to meet the challenges for the effective bagging, storage and export of the large agricultural products in the country.

“This vision by the late Ahmed Idris Nasreddin saw the company growing from its little beginnings to become a major conglomerate with successful companies in manufacturing, real estate, hospitality and logistics, trading among others,” he said.

“NASCO has over the years remained a major employer of labour in Plateau and continues to contribute to the economic prosperity of the State and Nigeria at large through tax revenue and corporate social responsibility.”

Lalong said it was because of the faith the late Nasreddin had in Plateau, that NASCO remained rooted in the state in spite of the difficult moments experienced and various crisis which affected its development.

He expressed confidence that the company he founded many years ago would continue to wax stronger, as operated successfully by his son, Dr Attia Nasreddin and other members of the family.

He assured the NASCO family of the support and collaboration of the state government in their operations, while praying for God to grant his soul eternal rest.