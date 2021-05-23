From LG PR Dept.

Achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 is a Grand Challenge, especially for businesses. The SDGs provide a powerful aspiration for improving our world – laying out where we collectively need to go and how to get there.

As a global electronic giant, LG Electronics in its own little way has worked with the UN and other notable non-government organizations across the world to support the SDGs and reiterated its commitment to better the life for all through its products and services.

Its commitment to the planet is evident in every one of its core technologies.

According to Mr. IL Hwan Lee, President, LG Electronics, Middle East & Africa Region, LG is committed to the triple bottom line of people, planet and profit. “As a responsible global corporate citizen, LG Electronics is set to contributing to the achievement of the SDGs as the main goal of its social contribution activities. Our focus is on developing new innovations across Sustainability for the Community. We are committed to providing electronic products that help customers live better. To support this, we have developed a mid to long term plan themed: LGE & SDGs which we are working towards”, he said.

In the last couple of years, LG has introduced a wide range of products across the areas of TVs & Home Entertainment, Kitchen, Laundry, Computers, Air Conditioning & Solar that fit into the technologies of the future with the SDGs at heart. Some of such that promote eco-friendly society include LG DUAL Inverter, LG NeON 2, LG WashTower and the CordZero M9 robot vacuum cleaner.

The revolutionary DUAL Inverter Compressor technology inside LG’s air conditioners never stops adjusting speed for the perfect temperatures without wasting electricity thanks to its lower speed. The compressor reduces electricity usage by 70 percent despite cooling rooms 40 percent faster than conventional models.

When it comes to TVs, LG’s OLED self-lit technology ticks the most environmentally-friendly boxes. They have been recognized as Eco Products by SGS, especially its OLED models with no backlight meaning fewer plastic parts, less indoor air pollution and 50 percent less VOC emissions. OLED has a comparatively-high recycle rate and doesn’t contain hazardous substances like cadmium and indium phosphide.

LG OLED TVs are easy on the eyes and have been engineered to cause minimal eye strain via low blue light modes and zero flickering, with certification from TÜ V Rheinland of Germany and UL in the United States.

This year, LG Soundbars are the first of their kind to receive SGS Eco Product Certification. Many LG soundbars use polyester resin sourced from used plastic bottles or recycled plastics, one using jersey fabric sourced from recycled PET bottles – so for every unit produced, almost seven plastic battles are saved from the hazardous landfill. Even the packaging is greener! More recycled molded pulp and less EPS plastic and foam are used, and the new L-shaped packaging lets more units be transported at once for fewer trucks on the road.

Recently, LG unveiled Net Zero homes to demonstrate innovations that reduce energy consumption, increase efficiency and enhance daily life. The New American Home and The New American Remodel showcased the wonders of an LG-solar-powered house filled with energy-efficient consumer electronics, appliances and air solutions.

Key to the homes’ environmental sustainability and appealing designs are rooftop installations of high-efficiency solar modules from residential renewable energy leader LG Business Solutions. Forty LG NeON 2 60-cell modules help power each home to support their Net Zero designs. These popular high-efficiency modules generate more power from the same amount of sunlight than lower-efficiency modules of the same size while blending in unobtrusively to the look and feel of the home’s design.

LG Electronics few years ago set a new direction for its social contribution efforts by reflecting the opinions of the management and key stakeholders, and identified five of the 17 SDGs as its priority. LG Electronics continuously develops and implements initiatives that contribute to achieving these 5 SDGs, and monitors the progress. The company’s SDGs plan were categories into three, which are promotion of intelligent lifestyle, creation of a better society and realization of Carbon and Circular Economy.

Promote Intelligent Lifestyle

LG has long been committed to projects that benefit the environment. LG Carbon Fund was established in 2017 to support the development of GHGreducing technologies and solutions through the virtual cycle concept wherein all profits from LG Carbon Fund investments are funneled back into the effort to reduce greenhouse gases. LG is also an active participant in the Clean Development Mechanism (CDM) project, which seeks to curb harmful emissions through investing technology and capital in developing countries.

The company plans to contribute to sustainable growth by implementing three commitments and nine Goals on a mid- to long-term basis. Its commitment is to promote intelligent lifestyle, create a better society and realize zero carbon and circular economy. To fulfill this commitments, LG Electronics is improving the life of its customers by providing more easy-t-use products applied with AI and future technology. The company’s focus here has been on establishing intelligent living environment, pursuing healthy life for its customers and expanding green business.

Realization of Carbon and Circular Economy

Towards the realization of zero carbon and circular economy, the electronic giant has reduced carbon emissions in its production level by 150,000 tons by 2020 compared to the base year 2008 (i.e 1 million tons in cumulative reductions). In its mid to long term plan, LG wants to achieve 80% Green 3 Star Products by self-assessment of environmentally friendly products and achieve 95% recycle rate of waste from production sites by 2030.

Creating a Better Society

To establish a sustainable supply chain, the company plans to use 100% RMAP conformant smelters by the end of this year, assess the CSR risks of all its tier 1 suppliers and expand the scope to include its tier 2 and 3 this year as well. Its plan is to establish the highest level of safety culture in the manufacturing industry (independent stage) by 2030. Achieve 100% low risk for all the production sites in CSR self-assessment; improve work efficiency and the level of employee satisfaction by achieving work and life balance through fundamental changes in work style.

LG’s pledge is to support stakeholders’ growth and independence through partnership. Establish volunteer program in all countries where we do business by 2030. And it has evidently demonstrated its commitment to achieve these set goals with its recent products, partnerships with other organization with shared goals and advocacy across the world.