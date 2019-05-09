LG Electronics Launches Artcool Dual Inverter AC in Nigeria

…Offers 10-year warranty on Compressor

LG Electronics (LG) is set to impress the residential air conditioner market with the launch of its new Artcool Dual Inverter AC equipped with the Genmode function, which makes it possible for the AC to work on small Generators (12kBtu; 0.9kVA, 18kBtu; 1.5kVA). During the use of the Air Conditioner with PHCN, irregular supply of power or low voltage does not affect the normal functioning of the AC with its inbuilt voltcare function.

LG’s Dual inverter compressor technology enables the Artcool to operate at a pleasantly low noise level, enabling users to relax or rest comfortably without the distracting hum of the air conditioner. Meanwhile, the durability and reliability of the compressor are guaranteed under its 10-year warranty.

Speaking on Wednesday, 8 May 2019 at the product unveiling event in Lagos, Mr Hari Elluru, Head of Corporate Marketing, LG Electronics, West Africa Operations, said LG is eager to introduce its new Artcool Dual Inverter AC to the residential air conditioner market to further enrich the lives of its customers.

“The new Artcool Mirror black embodies beauty, power, and performance while functioning as the centrepiece to any stylish, modern living room.”The ultra-sleek black mirror and frame add an extra touch of elegance to its already stunning appearance, making it ideal for premium style homes. The eye-catching aesthetic design of the appliance is sure to attract attention just as its convenient features are guaranteed to enhance usability”, he said.

Commenting on the 70% energy saving and 40% fast cooling feature of the new product, Elluru said the “Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor’s speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than the conventional compressor. Thanks to the Dual Inverter Compressor, the air is expelled farther and faster”.

He added that LG air conditioners are designed for easier and more efficient installation, regardless of the surroundings and the number of persons involved in the installation process. By reducing the manpower and time required for installation, it is now possible to install more air conditioners at more homes in a shorter period of time.

LG’s Artcool incorporates an Ionizer feature, which releases up to three million ions that bond with harmful particles to effectively sterilize them and neutralize odours at the same time. The strong airflow it generates with the help of the 4-Way Swing feature evenly distributes large volumes of airflow. This subsequently creates a consistent temperature throughout the entire room, the air reaching every corner and crevice.

Embedded with advanced Wi-Fi technology, LG’s SmartThinQ application allows users to easily control the appliance from both inside and outside the home. The intelligent application gives household members various personalized options, allowing them to choose and save their preferred air conditioning temperatures. SmartThinQ connectivity also allows users to turn the air conditioner off as they’re heading out, especially convenient for those in a hurry.

In addition, the Artcool features a Smart Diagnosis function for easy and quick troubleshooting. Smart Diagnosis delivers notifications and support for a wide range of technical issues via smartphone.