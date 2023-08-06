From LG

LG Electronics, a global leader in home appliances, proudly introduces its latest innovation in refrigeration technology. The all-new LG Refrigerator sets a new standard in cooling efficiency, providing exceptional performance while delivering peace of mind with an unprecedented 10-year warranty.

The LG Refrigerator is engineered with cutting-edge features and advanced cooling systems designed to enhance the overall freshness and preservation of food. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, this refrigerator ensures optimal temperature control, extended food preservation, and reduced energy consumption, all without compromising on style or convenience.

“With the goal of providing our customers with sustainable solutions, we have implemented a 10-year warranty on the inverter Linear compressor used in our refrigerators. Regular appliance replacement creates physical waste in addition to time and energy expenditures. This effort therefore aims to lessen e-waste while also providing our customers with durability and peace of mind, according to Brian Kang, General Manager, Home Appliances, LG Electronics West Africa Operations.

LG InstaView illuminates the refrigerator’s interior with just two quick knocks on the transparent glass while Door-in-Door reduces interior cold air loss by providing a convenient space to keep frequently accessed items handy. With a more immersive tinted glass panel in the refrigerator, the new design complements the seamless InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator’s flat stainless-steel design and elegant aesthetic. And because the InstaView window is 23 percent larger than previous models, seeing what’s inside is easier than ever.

LG’s InstaView refrigerators incorporate UVnano technology which harnesses the power of light to effortlessly and effectively maintain a hygienic and germ-free water dispenser tap. UVnano operates once every hour to remove up to 99.99 percent of bacteria on the refrigerator’s dispenser tap. For additional peace of mind, users can also activate the UVnano feature with the press of a button.

Some of the key features of LG’s Door-in-Door Refrigerators include:

Innovative Door-in-Door Design: This unique design allows users to access their most commonly used items without opening the entire refrigerator. This helps to reduce energy consumption, maintain the freshness of stored items, and promote a more organized storage system.

Hygiene Fresh+™: LG’s Door-in-Door Refrigerators are equipped with the advanced Hygiene Fresh+™ system. This powerful air purification system removes bacteria, dust, and odor, ensuring that the refrigerator remains fresh and hygienic at all times.

LINEARCooling™ & DoorCooling+™: Every InstaView product in the line-up incorporate LG’s proven freshness-enhancing systems, LINEARCooling™ and DoorCooling+™. LINEARCooling minimizes temperature fluctuations, the main cause of food spoilage. Simultaneously, DoorCooling+ cools the entire refrigerator compartment evenly by distributing powerful airflow from a strategically positioned vent.

SmartThinQ™ Technology: The Door-in-Door Refrigerator comes with LG’s SmartThinQ™ technology, enabling users to control their refrigerator remotely through a smartphone app. This feature allows for easy monitoring and management of the appliance, providing notifications, and even troubleshooting assistance.

Energy Efficiency: LG’s Door-in-Door Refrigerators are designed with energy efficiency in mind. The refrigerator’s Linear Inverter Compressor and the Door-in-Door design work together to save energy by reducing cold air loss and maintaining consistent temperatures.

Spacious and Flexible Storage: The refrigerator offers ample storage space with adjustable shelves, allowing users to easily customize the interior to suit their needs. The design also features a dedicated space for storing tall items, such as bottles or large containers.

LG’s cutting-edge Inverter Linear Compressor demonstrate the company’s commitment to sustainability and quality, ultimately winning over customers. All LG Refrigerator comes with 2-year warranty and a further 10-year on the Inverter Linear Compressor. Warranty starts on the day of purchase which makes LG more superior and user friendly. For support on any LG Refrigerator, kindly call LG Customer Care Representative on 080098115454 (Toll-Free).

