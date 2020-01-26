Leah Sharibu gives birth to baby boy for Boko Haram commander

Christian teenage girl, Leah Sharibu who was abducted from her boarding school in Dapchi north-eastern Nigeria by Boko Haram terrorists, has given birth to a baby boy early Saturday after being impregnated by the terror group commander who was said to have forcefully converted her to Islam, a source has disclosed.

The source said Leah was delivered of the baby early Saturday in Niger Republic. He added that the insurgents had wanted to release her few months ago but couldn’t because she was pregnant.

Sharibu was one of 110 school girls from Government Girls’ Science and Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, Bulabulin, Yunusari Local Government area of Yobe State kidnapped by the terror group on February 19, 2018 at 5:30 pm.

On 21 March 2018 the Federal government announced that Boko Haram terrorists had, after negotiations, returned 106 of the kidnapped girls, but Sharibu aged fourteen at the time of her capture, was held back by the group for refusing to denounce her Christian faith for Islam.